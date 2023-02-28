A bigger Bunnings warehouse is set to be built in Lithgow, following the approval of a Development Application at the February ordinary meeting of Lithgow City Council.
"This is a great DA proposal for Lithgow and Bunnings. It's taking it away from the Main Street, where it's dangerous. It's absolute mayhem," Councillor Almudena Bryce said.
"I'm looking forward to a bigger Bunnings, one that we don't have to leave town to go and buy parts. This is going to be a great asset to our area."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The topic was the subject of heated debate as both residents and councillors expressed their concerns about the significant impact the new site would have on traffic flow.
General Manager, Craig Butler read a letter for the public forum on behalf of Damien Roebuck who was unable to attend the meeting.
"My primary concern with the Bunnings proposal regards traffic flow. I can't see how we'll operate safely with the extra traffic that will occur," Mr Butler read on Mr Roebuck's behalf.
"As noted previously, we see what happens there. Now on a daily basis. It's already a dangerous intersection at the bottom of the road will only become more so."
Councillor Stephen Lesslie also expressed concern about the impact of road access to residents in Silcock and Hill Street.
"It would worry me very much if that site ends up being a rat run from West Lithgow to East Lithgow and East Lithgow to West Lithgow through the site," Cr Lesslie said.
Councillor Lesslie asked questions relating to his concerns, which were addressed by Mr Butler who advised he couldn't provide specifics as the Director of Planning was absent due to illness.
"I can't assess whether this is true or not. But yet, should we pass this recommendation tonight, then it becomes the DA, and the issue can't be resolved and can't be can't be undone," Cr Lesslie said.
"If it is the case that it becomes a rat run and rat runs are dangerous."
Councillor Lesslie proposed a motion to defer the application vote, but it was lost.
One the original motion was restored, Councillor Coleman shared her views with the gallery.
"This development takes a lot of boxes. Adults, it takes jobs opens up the area activates the area car parking will be a bonus," Cr Coleman said.
"I'm going to vote for this DA and trust that the process was followed correctly, that the independent planning coordinator has done the right job. And I hope that the traffic issues that have been mentioned in this debate don't come to fruition."
The motion was carried with Councillors Statham, Bryce, Goodsell, Goodwin, Coleman, McGhie and Mahony voting in favour. Councillor Lesslie voted against. Councillor O'Connor was absent from the room as he declared an interest in the matter.
After the motion was passed, Mayor Maree Statham thanked the councillors.
"It's a great day for Lithgow. Well done. Thank you, Councillors for having faith in our staff," Cr Statham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.