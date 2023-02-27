The Lolly Bug has been dealt a setback in its journey to reopening, with construction of the highway redirection impacting the business's carpark.
Owner, Sharon Tofler told the Lithgow Mercury in January that she was hoping for a mid-march reopening.
"I definitely want to back in by Easter, but the weeks are going down quickly now. It's only nine weeks away. I'm hoping for the middle of March," Ms Tofler said at the time.
Ms Tofler updated the Lolly Bug's Facebook page to advise that the opening wouldn't be occurring as hoped due to delays in construction of a formal carpark by Transport For NSW.
"TfNSW compulsorily acquired part of our land late last year for the re-direction of The Great Western Highway," The post said.
"As we would be losing a large percentage of our carpark they agreed to have contractors put in a formal car park. Naively we didn't get a timeframe in writing."
According to Ms Tofler, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has been in touch with her regarding the issue.
"It's been a bit of a drama, but we seem to finally be getting somewhere," Ms Tofler said.
"Sam Farraway called me on Saturday and said they would get it moving, which they have."
"The contractors are telling us it will be gravelled and usable by the first weekend in April, which is when we want to open. Then they will do the sealing of it after Easter.
Ms Tofler said she is awaiting an answer from Lithgow City Council as to whether the Lolly Bug will be able to open with an unsealed car park
The power of social media helped bring the issue to attention of the State government, according to Ms Tofler.
"If I hadn't put up a post and we hadn't had that support, We'd still be waiting,"
"People were up in arms tagging the politicians."
In preparation for construction of the carpark, Ms Tofler closed the trailer that she had been temporarily trading out of during the rebuilding process.
"We're losing money now because we've actually closed the trailer down," Ms Tofler said.
"They told us they'd be starting on the 27th of February, so we closed the trailer so we could move it and have it ready for them to start," Ms Tofler said.
Ms Tofler said that TfNSW contacted her just days before to advise that the planned works weren't going ahead and were unable to provide another date for her at the time.
"It's just frustrating, we will be ready at the end of March. We willl have our shelves stocked and be ready to go. It would be devastating not to be able to open the doors," Ms Tofler said.
"We're bleeding money now, we need to get back in business."
