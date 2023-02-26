Lithgow Mercury
Our History

Bringing ghost town of Newnes back to life: Blue Mountains Historical Society McLaughlin Address

Updated February 27 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brian Fox will explore the Ghost Town of Newnes at the Blue Mountains Historical Society's 2023 McLaughlin Address at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.