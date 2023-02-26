Brian Fox will explore the Ghost Town of Newnes at the Blue Mountains Historical Society's 2023 McLaughlin Address at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts.
The annual event will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 10.30am.
In the early 1900s one of Australia's biggest industrial sites was located at Newnes at the northern end of the Wolgan Valley. But beset by controversy, strikes, technology and the easier extraction of the upcoming world oil deposits, the whole enterprise was short-lived.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was only after the 2019 devastating bushfires that the rare opportunity became available to document more than 300 building sites opposite the main works area where the community lived - before the bush reclaimed and covered up all physical evidence again.
With photos taken after the 2019 bushfires, plus interviews and research, Brian Fox's new book, The Ghost Town of Newnes, has brought Newnes back to life. Attendance is free for members (non-members $5). No bookings are necessary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.