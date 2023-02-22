CHICKENS coming home to roost in the rush towards our green energy future are becoming more of a full on stampede towards uncertainty.
And nowhere more highlighted reasons for alarm than two incidents this week. First up Waverley Council has admitted things did not go to plan with their shiny new and green Bondi Pavilion.
Touted as an exercise in responsible development it was designed with 70 percent solar energy. But, oops! When the business tenants moved in the system couldn't match demand. So, how did they manage the shortfall. An extension cord to some nearby fossil fuelled power point wasn't an option so they've installed a diesel generator in all its polluting glory for the foreseeable future.
In another alarming sign of the times and an uncertain future the nation's peak energy body warned us to prepare for blackouts as soon as two years away as coal fired plants go off line'
Renewable, it seems, are nowhere near the stage of reliably taking up the slack. Who'd have guessed?
So, can you still purchase kerosene lamps?
LAST week's item on the access nightmare for Wolgan Valley brought to mind the description by government schools inspector J.W. Allpass who visited the valley and in March 1878 reported on '...the extraordinary isolation of the place'. Maybe he had 2023 in mind.
..and more isolation
LAST Sunday saw the Bells Line in the Lithgow area closed for the third time in 10 days with a serious pile up at Scenic Hill. At the same time the Great Western Highway was closed westbound in the Lower Mountains and trains out of Lithgow were replaced by buses, once again it's highlighted just how precarious our access to the east really is.
LACK of any meaningful greenery in much of Main Street is an ongoing issue that is never really addressed. So our bland CBD isn't being helped at the moment by two rather grotty barricades on the footpath outside Tatts Hotel. They've been decorating the pavement for weeks ever since their role in a repair job at the old pub was done and dusted. Time they went if anyone's interested.
REMEMBER a couple of years back Andrew Gee with best of intentions negotiated a gift of an 'exhibition' artillery piece that the SAF Museum, Council and anyone else except the RSL sub branch didn't want? QE Park was already at risk of being a bit cluttered around the memorial and the museum considered it didn't suit their role. Now military historian Ian Rufus tells us the big gun has gone to Griffith. Pity, says Ian, who feels it was a lack of foresight in snubbing a potential $100,000 gift. Would have been an appropriate highlight outside our Visitor Centre, he says.
The column suggested at the time it would suit Wang's war memorial but no one took that up either.
IN OTHER NEWS:
