REMEMBER a couple of years back Andrew Gee with best of intentions negotiated a gift of an 'exhibition' artillery piece that the SAF Museum, Council and anyone else except the RSL sub branch didn't want? QE Park was already at risk of being a bit cluttered around the memorial and the museum considered it didn't suit their role. Now military historian Ian Rufus tells us the big gun has gone to Griffith. Pity, says Ian, who feels it was a lack of foresight in snubbing a potential $100,000 gift. Would have been an appropriate highlight outside our Visitor Centre, he says.