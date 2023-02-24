More women are kicking onto the field this season, with a significant increase in player signings with the Workies Wolves Club.
Club president Eric Mahony said the 2023 season was proving popular with over 20 new additions to the women's league tag side.
"We've got 21 players now in the squad for what is a 10 person game. So we've almost got two teams at the moment," Mahony said.
"We've gone from just having the bare bones of numbers to we're actually going to probably say, that's it for this year."
Mahony said the vision the Workies are trying to build is a culture in the club that encourages women to take part by offering further game opportunities
"As opportunities for women in the game continues to grow, we are very pleased with the high numbers of women involved as players as well as Committee members in our club," he said.
"There's professional pathways now for women to play the game. Both Parramatta and the Roosters actually picked up women from our group to play in the National Women's Rugby League competition."
Mahony also wanted to acknowledge and praise the efforts of outgoing coach, Roxanne Van Veen.
"As a club we are very thankful to outgoing coach Roxanne for her service as coach of the Women's League Tag team," he said.
Mahony was confident that incoming coach Hanna Healy has some great ideas and approaches for preparing the growing team this year.
