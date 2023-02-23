La Salle Academy has had a fresh start to the new school year with a new leadership team.
New Principal, Glenn Carpenter has arrived from Cairns, Queensland whereas the new Assistant Principal, Kathryn Bennett has taken on this new role after moving from Mackillop College, Bathurst.
Under the direction of the new leadership team, La Salle Academy is looking to strengthen the reputation of the school in the community and continue the journey of providing safe, supportive, and proud learning environments.
Mr Carpenter said he is excited about the future that lies ahead of the school.
'We will be engaging in a continual improvement agenda so that we can deliver the highest quality of education and post-schooling options for all our students," Mr Carpenter said.
"We are already engaging in facility and maintenance works across our school grounds, increasing our technological capabilities and diversifying our student pathways in Senior school. It truly is an exciting time to be at La Salle Academy."
A key feature of the messaging at La Salle Academy this year is to be proud.
"We can demonstrate pride in so many facets of our schooling life - from how we present, to how we conduct ourselves and to how we speak of our school and community," Mr Carpenter said.
"A key feature of our development is to give our community 'a voice' in all that we do, to have some ownership and belonging."
The La Salle community has embraced this message and have had a great start to the year with improved focus in the classrooms, high engagement in school-based activities and a demonstrated and genuine improvement in how the students engage with each other, the staff, and the facilities.
Mr Carpenter is keen to establish and maintain good relations with the wider communities in and around Lithgow.
"Our ability to support the different pathways of our students is dependent on the relationships that we cultivate with our local industry and businesses," Mr Carpenter said.
"It is my hope that La Salle Academy will continue to grow and develop young minds and build upon the many success stories that are evident in our community."
La Salle Academy is holding a 'Come and Try: Year 6 Taster Day) on Wednesday 22 nd March, followed by a Future Parent Information evening at 6pm.
All Year 6 students in our area who may be considering La Salle Academy as a Secondary school option are invited to attend. Enrolments for La Salle Academy for 2024 will officially open and enrolment packs can be collected on Wednesday 22nd March. For further information, please call 6354 5100.
