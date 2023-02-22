Lithgow Mercury
Education

School's back: Lithgow High School welcomes Year 7 cohort to 2023

By Contributed
Updated February 22 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 7 2023 on their first day, standing outside the auditorium. Picture supplied.

Lithgow High School have welcomed Year 7 students to their very first day of Secondary School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.