Lithgow High School have welcomed Year 7 students to their very first day of Secondary School.
Wearing their new school colours with pride, students were super excited for their first day of learning and to begin their high school career.
They were warmly welcomed by principal, Mr Foty Loupos into our supportive learning community.
This message conveyed the school's commitment to provide the best possible teaching and learning experiences for students, while providing opportunities in a range of sporting and cultural experiences.
Over the coming weeks, we will continue to support Year 7 students with their transition into high school by giving them plenty of opportunities to form new friendships, particularly through the Peer Support program.
Each student will be been given a Year 10 buddy group. This program is full of challenges that encourage students to fully immerse themselves into school life.
"They will be become the graduates of 2028, with six years to achieve their aspirations," Student Advisor Ms Curran said.
"Starting High School can sometimes be overwhelming, but we look forward to the journey together."
Year 7 will also be supported by Deputy Principal, Mrs Hamment, School Learning Support Teams and Subject Teachers.
We invite families to become involved within the school, participation in both learning experiences and in the broader school life.
