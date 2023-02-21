Lithgow Mercury
Watch

Member for Calare Andrew Gee's Bathurst office damaged

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly damaging the glass windows and door at Andrew Gee's Bathurst office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.