Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information regarding a car fire in Roy Street, Lithgow.
At 5am on Monday, February 20 police attended the scene of a white Toyota Camry sedan alight.
Chief Inspector Chris Sammut said unknown persons threw a molotov cocktail at the front wheel of the vehicle.
"There was extensive damage to the front of the car," Chief Inspector Sammut said.
According to Chief Inspector Sammut, firefighters promptly attended and extinguished the fire.
If anyone has any information in regards to the incident, call Lithgow Police at 6352 8321 or Crimestoppers at 1800 333 000.
