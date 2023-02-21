Eamonn McKinney has just completed an enormous journey from Lithgow to Brisbane to raise money for Cancer Council.
Mr McKinney cycled over 1000kms and raised $11,376, surpassing his original fundraising goal of $10,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to Mr McKinney's Cancer Council fundraising page, he decided to go on the journey with a family friend in mind, who he visited once he reached Brisbane.
Mr McKinney also wrote on the page that himself, father and grandfather have all been on cancer journeys. His grandfather lost his battle almost two decades ago.
An update provided by Mr McKinney on February 19 stated that he had reached Brisbane after 22 days on the road.
In the update, Mr McKinney thanked everyone who supported his journey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.