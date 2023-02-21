Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Lithgow native Eamonn McKinney cycles 1000km for cancer research

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Eamonn McKinney at Sandy Camp Hut, Wollemi National Park. Picture from Cancer Council fundraiser page.

Eamonn McKinney has just completed an enormous journey from Lithgow to Brisbane to raise money for Cancer Council.

Local News

