Lithgow Soft Drink bottles discovered under Blackheath Scout Hall

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00am
Scout leader Ethan Fitzpatrick holds one of the crates of Lithgow Soft Drink bottles that were discovered. Picture supplied.

A piece of Lithgow's history has been discovered under Blackheath's Scout Hall, with crates of Lithgow Soft Drink (LSD) bottles being found during a working bee.

