Two elderly bushwalkers reported missing in Megalong Valley found in good health

Updated February 21 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:30am
NSW Police had appealed for the public's help in locating bushwalkers, Alfred Zawadzki, aged 69, and Klaus Umland, aged 81. Pictures NSW Police

Two bushwalkers reported missing in the Megalong Valley have been found in good health.

Local News

