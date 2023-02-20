The Ladies Summer Tennis competition commenced on a glorious summer day with Wombats versus Koalas and Echidnas versus Bilbies.
In the match between Wombats and Koalas, Wombats edged their opposition out by winning the first three sets with constant good ground strokes and tenacity by Leanne Fitzgerald and Liz Conroy.
A brilliant last set victory by Koalas Margaret Donachie and Dawn Café narrowed the score immensely however Wombats were triumphant 30-24.
It was a similar match between Echidnas and Bilbies with Echidnas just winning the opening five sets highlighted by accurate serves by Leanne Morgan and sharp cross court returns by Rosemary Rust.
With Long rallies and strong passing shots by Lyn Lambert and Cheryl Gillespie for Bilbies enabled them to convincingly win the last set however Echidnas won 28-26.
There was no tennis for round two.
It was a hot summer day for round three with Wombats versus Bilbies and Koalas versus Echidnas.
Enthusiastic player Jill Young combined with Susan Johns' tenacity to win the first set for Koalas however good court coverage by Jenny Brown and great placement of returns by Pam Field ensured Echidnas 35-19 victory.
Good net coverage by Carol Osborne and clever passing shots by Robyn Patterson enabled them to win a set 5-4 for Wombats while crisp ground shots by Margie Lowe and determination by Eileen Manton allowed Bilbies to draw ahead and win 34-20.
Draw for February 23: Wombats V Koalas, Echidnas V Bilbies.
Cake/Duty Team: Bilbies.
Draw 2nd March: Wombats V Echidnas, Koalas V Bilbies.
Cake/Duty Team: Wombats.
Draw for March 29: Wombats V Bilbies, Koalas V Echidnas.
Cake/Duty Team: Koalas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.