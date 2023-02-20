Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Ladies Tennis: The latest results from the 2023 summer competition

February 21 2023 - 9:30am
All the latest 2023 tennis results from the Lithgow Ladies competition.

The Ladies Summer Tennis competition commenced on a glorious summer day with Wombats versus Koalas and Echidnas versus Bilbies.

Local News

