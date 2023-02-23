NSW deputy premier and member for Bathurst Paul Toole has responded to calls from residents of Wolgan Valley for state funding of a permanent access road to the isolated area.
A major landslip in November, 2022 forced the closure of Wolgan Gap Road which is the only accessible egress for residents and tourists.
The closure of the road has had a severe impact on the livelihoods of residents and local businesses.
Since November, Lithgow City Council have constructed a temporary four-wheel-drive with restricted access road, known as the 'Donkey Steps'.
President of the Wolgan Valley Association (WVA) Martin Krogh said while the WVA acknowledges the important work on the Donkey Steps, it was "not a long-term solution".
"As it currently stands, the Donkey Steps is not guaranteed to be accessible to two wheel-drive vehicles due to its very steep gradient, reported to be around 32 per cent, which puts it amongst some of the steepest roads in the world," he said.
"It is not accessible to heavy vehicles and remains susceptible to closure during wet weather."
Mr Toole said the NSW government have been assisting Lithgow City Council in the delivery of alternative access for residents.
"The NSW Government has funded over $1.3 million so far to build a four-wheel-drive accessible side track for local residents, plus carried out risk assessments and geotechnical studies," Mr Toole said.
According to Mr Toole both local and state governments are assessing permanent replacement road options.
"I'm pleased that NSW Public Works, Transport for NSW and Lithgow Council are working through a number of options for a permanent replacement road for the residents of Wolgan Valley," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has funding programs that can assist local roads managed by Councils."
