Residents of Wolgan Valley are calling on local state politicians to fund a permanent access road to the isolated area.
A major landslip in November, 2022 forced the closure of Wolgan Gap Road which is the only accessible egress for residents and tourists.
The closure of the road has had a severe impact on the livelihoods of residents and local businesses.
Since November, Lithgow City Council have constructed a temporary four-wheel-drive with restricted access road, known as the 'Donkey Steps'.
President of the Wolgan Valley Association (WVA) Martin Krogh said while the WVA acknowledges the important work on the Donkey Steps, it was "not a long-term solution".
"As it currently stands, the Donkey Steps is not guaranteed to be accessible to two wheel-drive vehicles due to its very steep gradient, reported to be around 32 per cent, which puts it amongst some of the steepest roads in the world," he said.
"It is not accessible to heavy vehicles and remains susceptible to closure during wet weather."
The Lithgow Mercury have contacted Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway for comment.
