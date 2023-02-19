Lithgow Mercury

Residents call for state funded permanent solution to fix Wolgan Gap Road

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the major landslip damage on Wolgan Gap Road. Inset are State MP's Sam Farraway and Paul Toole.

Residents of Wolgan Valley are calling on local state politicians to fund a permanent access road to the isolated area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.