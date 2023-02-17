Lithgow Mercury

NSW dailies editorial Wed Feb 15. Cut Andrews quotes for short version

Updated February 17 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of Lithgow. File picture.

IT'S not often that the media praises a politician. But when Victorian Premier Dan Andrews promised before that state's election in November that his government would guarantee one full page of government advertising in every regional newspaper every week, he was applauded by Country Press Australia, representing hundreds of small papers nationwide, and ACM, the publisher of this masthead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.