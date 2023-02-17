Lithgow Mercury
Our History

Remembering when two Group 10 teams went head-to-head in first grade rugby league

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Shamrocks pictured in the 1980s. Shammies were one of the strongest clubs in the Group during the decade.

There's nothing like more embarrassing than a heavy defeat in rugby league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.