A FLAT tyre hasn't fazed Amanda Turnbull, as she drove Alta Billy to victory in the Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup (2400 metres) on Sunday.
Starting from behind barrier three as a $4 chance, Alta Billy charged to the lead not long after the mobile pulled away to take the lead.
The five-year-old bay gelding was rarely challenged and would go on to win by 1.5 metres ahead of the Phoebe Betts-driven Gigi Bob ($12) and race favourite and Hannah Rixon-driven Sailor Girl ($2) in second and third respectively.
Blayney Harness Racing Club president Max Kingham said it was a big day for the club.
"There were a lot of people we haven't seen before out at the trots," he said.
The Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup is named in honour William "Billy" Soo, a well known figurehead in Blayney.
