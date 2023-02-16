The 2022 inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership was undoubtedly a success.
Now it's back, so with 13 teams, stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan, set to take part, who's lining up for who?
After a slow start through October and November, the player transfer market is heating up and all the switches, new arrivals and shock departures are hard to keep track of, we understand.
So, to make life easier, we've got all the moves - in, out and sideways - for every club across the Western's premiership right here in the one place.
(We'll update this list as the off-season progresses)
GROUP 10 POOL
CAPTAIN-COACH: Greg Alderson.
CAPTAIN-COACH: Clay Priest.
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jake Betts.
CAPTAIN-COACH: Zac Merritt.
CAPTAIN-COACH: Ethan McKellar.
COACH: Shane Rodney.
COACH: Jack Buchanan.
GROUP 11 POOL
COACH:
COACH: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews.
COACH: Justin Toomey-White.
COACH: Shawn Townsend.
CAPTAIN-COACH: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh
COACH:
