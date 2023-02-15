The Saint: Back to the future at Wolgan Gap

SEEMS Lithgow Council sings from the Reserve Bank songbook after confirming a formal application to increase residential and business rates in Greater Lithgow by 27 percent. This at a time when household budgets are crumbling under the weight of savage gas and electricity price hikes and soaring cost of living. The RBA likes to squeeze until there's nothing left the squeeze and while Council joins the pile on it makes us feel better to note the comment that 'Council is acutely aware that some residents do experience financial hardship'. But suck it up and pay up anyway. Hopefully the regulator, IPART, will have a better grasp on reality when it decides on the application in May.

