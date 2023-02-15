The Saint: Back to the future at Wolgan Gap

What now for the geologically unstable Wolgan Gap? And more importantly what now for the long suffering residents, jarred into isolation in their chosen lifestyle in the Wolgan Valley? Negotiating The Gap has never been for the faint hearted from the time it was hacked into the cliff face back in the 1880s but now the challenges are more dramatic than anything faced in the valley's glory days.
Over the years there have been frequent rock falls that have cut off the valley from the outside world for various periods but the latest slip has ben a challenge for months as Council and various experts ponder what to do for an elusive permanent solution.
Costly stabilisation programs in the past including heavy duty mesh have been a short term fix.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now, with fears the Gap might never re-open, it seems there is a body of opinion that the only solution is a new road at a more stable location.
Ironically the only temporary road in or out - and that's seriously restricted because of the challenges it too presents - is the Donkey Steps, a narrow precipitous track created as a cattle route when the valley was first settled.
And it was in the 1880s that the Wolgan Gap was created to bypass the dangers of the Donkey Steps.
The Wolgan wheel has turned full circle.
A new road is clearly beyond the resources of Lithgow Council so what now?
For those who call the valley home, and for the upmarket Emirates resort, life in a hidden paradise is not quite the way they had planned.
But Wolgan is not the only valley, or the only Gap, throwing up a challenge brought forward by last year's record rains.
Months down the track land slip on Browns Gap still has the Hartley Valley Road closed to all but valley residents.
And there's no indication of just when that might change.
With major highway works at Hartley in the pipeline an alternative route like Browns Gap will have added importance.
Where we go from here no one is saying, if, in fact, anyone really knows.
FOOTNOTE: Sarcasm came thick and fast on Wednesday when the second accident near Clarence in a week closed the Bells Line. A road closure barrier in Chifley Road was instructing motorists to detour back to the highway via Hartley Valley Road. Good luck with that.
SEEMS Lithgow Council sings from the Reserve Bank songbook after confirming a formal application to increase residential and business rates in Greater Lithgow by 27 percent. This at a time when household budgets are crumbling under the weight of savage gas and electricity price hikes and soaring cost of living. The RBA likes to squeeze until there's nothing left the squeeze and while Council joins the pile on it makes us feel better to note the comment that 'Council is acutely aware that some residents do experience financial hardship'. But suck it up and pay up anyway. Hopefully the regulator, IPART, will have a better grasp on reality when it decides on the application in May.
WHAT a pleasant change to drive along Mort Street these days and no longer confronted by a massive pile of broken windows and peeling paint on the century old former TAFE college. New windows and a paint job and the change in the streetscape is dressed to impress as the old 'Tech' prepares for its new role in the city. Inspiration perhaps for our tardy CBD landlords? We can live in hope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.