Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The Saint: Back to the future at Wolgan Gap

Updated February 17 2023 - 10:59am, first published February 16 2023 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paint job and some new windows and a former embarrassing eyesore, the old Mort Street TAFE, is now a welcome new look on our busy main road streetscape.

What now for the geologically unstable Wolgan Gap? And more importantly what now for the long suffering residents, jarred into isolation in their chosen lifestyle in the Wolgan Valley? Negotiating The Gap has never been for the faint hearted from the time it was hacked into the cliff face back in the 1880s but now the challenges are more dramatic than anything faced in the valley's glory days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.