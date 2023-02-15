Miranda Swift is a young Lithgow woman who is forging a career as a civil cadet engineer for Northrop Consulting.
Ms Swift is also studying her engineering degree at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Ms Swift discovered her passion for engineering while attending Lithgow High School.
"I did work experience when I was in grade 10 at age 15. There was an Engineering event and Lithgow High, and it triggered my fancy into construction," she said.
"So I went to do work experience at an engineering firm in Bathurst called Calare Civil. They hired me and it went from there."
Ms Swift faced challenges entering the industry and believes it is difficult for women who wish to pursue engineering, particulary in a regional area.
"You could say there's not a lot of opportunity for engineering and construction for women in regional towns.
Even in Schools, there's not really much opportunity for women to go into engineering, or construction. It's very competitive and challenging industry," she said.
Ms Swift said that on of the things she loves most about growing up in the Lithgow area is the ongoing amount of support she receives as her career progresses.
"The support is the best thing. It's a very humbled area. There's lots of genuine people that know you and have your back," she said.
I've got lots of good friends and a good network that always have my back. And it's very refreshing as I travel around and grow my career that I have that to always go back to."
Ms Swift's advice for other women of Lithgow is to dream big, no matter you background.
"Don't feel like you're sheltered in from your place. If you're going through adversity or you haven't been exposed to many opportunities, don't feel like you can't create them for yourself," she said.
" The world's really big, I don't think your background being from somewhere like Lithgow or a small regional town should make you feel limited to how far you can go."
