Appropriately honoured with her statue in Lithgow's Cook Street Plaza fronting the town's Main Street, Marjorie Jackson is Lithgow's international sporting hero, the world-acclaimed multiple Olympic gold medallist.
Her feats are legendary, and her statue in the centre of town is appreciation of the local community of one of their own.
Now overdue for consideration for similar recognition is another local sports person, rugby league's Barry Rushworth.
Also a Lithgow native, Barry, in his sporting evolution playing for his local club, at 21 moved to the Parramatta Eels from where, within 12 months, he attained international status.
(During his football training sessions as a young man in Lithgow he was occasionally joined by Marjorie Jackson.)
Many years of playing rugby league for Australia and 10 years of selection in the top Parramatta Eels' team was followed a few years after his retirement with a single-year stint alongside many anonymous players in the giant-killing Western Division team, which annexed the auxiliary midweek Amco Cup against formidable Sydney first grade combinations in 1974.
Barry never strayed far from Lithgow, working for 50 years behind the bar at his Lithgow and Wallerawang pubs and quietly sponsoring local sporting teams until his retirement last year.
I would encourage the local community to support a campaign to have Barry Rushworth's accomplishments as a true Lithgowite recognised with a statue, perhaps in the vacant space alongside and complementary to Marjorie Jackson's statue.
