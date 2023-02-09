Aboriginal flag now flies over site of titanic dreamtime struggle at Jenolan Caves

Gundungurra traditional custodian, Aunty Sharyn Halls, has raised the Aboriginal flag at Jenolan Caves.
The celebration on February 8 included a Welcome to Country, a smoking ceremony, performed by Gundungurra man, David King, and a tree planting in Jenolan's new Garden of Connection.
Jenolan Caves is located in Gundungurra country and has held special significance to First Nations people for tens of thousands of years. Knowledge is preserved through an epic dreamtime story of how the whole region near Jenolan came into being - the titanic life and death struggle between two ancestral spirits, one a giant eel-like creature, Gurangatch, and the other, a large quoll, Mirragan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After Aunty Sharyn welcomed guests to country at 11am, and raised the Aboriginal flag, she and other guests helped planting in the new Garden of Connection.
Selected in consultation with the traditional owners, the plant species chosen are naturally found in the Jenolan Caves area.
Aunty Sharyn, a respected champion of native bush regeneration, planted a Banksia marginata, commonly known as a 'Silver Banksia'.
Jenolan Caves horticulturalist, Laura King, said: "I selected native plants that will thrive in the area - shrubs, grasses and groundcovers - giving a variety of shapes and leaf textures, so the garden will be attractive throughout the year, whether it is in flower or not."
After the planting, the ceremonial shovel was presented to Jenny Whitby, President of the Jenolan Caves Historical and Preservation Society, as a prized addition to their extensive collection.
This flag-raising ceremony was the culmination of several months planning. Last July, staff erected a new flagpole but torrential rain damaged Jenolan's only road, forcing the popular tourist attraction to close.
The Aboriginal flag is a permanent addition, next to the national flag. Visitors will easily spot both flags and the new Garden of Connection, near Jenolan's historic schoolhouse which is only a short stroll to the dramatic Carlotta Arch lookout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.