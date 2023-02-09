Lithgow Mercury

One man dead and another arrested following fatal shooting

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.