ONE man has died and another has been arrested, following a fatal shooting on Thursday morning, February 9.
Officers from Chifley Police District and NSW Ambulance were called to the scene at Jenolan Street, Oberon, shortly after 8am, following reports of a man being shot.
The man was found in a home with a gunshot wound and treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s.
A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station to assist with inquiries.
A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.
Initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have information that could assist is urged to contact Oberon Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.