Make sure you carry the tools you need Advertising Feature

There is no need to get caught out, simply carry the right tools you need to keep your car on the road. Picture Shutterstock

When it comes to maintaining your car, it is usually a case of drop it at the mechanic for an annual service and then never think about it again for another 12 months.



However things can, and do, go wrong from time to time, so it always important to keep a useful tool kit and spares in your car in case of emergencies.

Multi-tool kit



These kits are available from a number of places like Supa Cheap Auto, Repco, Bunnings and others. They are not expensive and will include a good range of tools that you may need including screwdrivers, socket sets, pliers, allen keys, and more. They are perfect to fit in a car and also handy to have around the house.

Flats happen all the time and usually when it is most inconvenient.

Spare tyre, jack and a wheel brace

It's a must. Flats happen all the time and usually when it is most inconvenient. Carry a full size spare tyre if possible, however a space-saver tyre should at least get you home or to a mechanic.

Always have a jack and wheel brace in your car, and something flat and hard to sit the jack on in case the ground is uneven.

Jumper cables or a booster pack

Flat batteries are a hassle and no-one seems to have booster cables to help anymore. Make sure you have your own set and know how to use them, or better yet carry a booster pack instead which saves relying on finding someone to help jump start your car.

Plenty of fluids

It's important to have the fluids your car needs to run smoothly. Oil is a big one and make sure you check oil levels regularly. Coolant is another fluid you will need, especially during summer or when going on holidays. Just top up your radiator when needed but make sure you do it when the radiator is cool.



If you are planning a long trip don't forget fluid for yourself to keep yourself hydrated and alert on big drives.

Gaffer tape and cable ties



Something simple like a roll of tape or some cable ties can solve a lot of problems from broken mirrors and windows not working, to ripped car seats and broken body panels. While it's only a temporary fix, it will do the job until you can get the issue fixed properly.

While it is important to have all these tools and parts in your car, it is just as important that you know how to use them in case of an emergency.

