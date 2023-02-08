Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: In the park and all that jazz

Updated February 10 2023 - 3:10pm, first published February 9 2023 - 10:15am
What better way to spend a balmy evening than a jazz session in Queen Elizabeth Park?

IN what has become something of a mid Summer tradition in Lithgow, free Friday night jazz concerts are a delightful end of week diversion in Queen Elizabeth Park and the jazzemen will soon spread their talents even wider.

