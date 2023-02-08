The Saint: In the park and all that jazz

IN what has become something of a mid Summer tradition in Lithgow, free Friday night jazz concerts are a delightful end of week diversion in Queen Elizabeth Park and the jazzemen will soon spread their talents even wider.
The Lounge Room Kats is a talented group of eight musicians from Lithgow and the Blue Mountains whose relaxed style of smooth jazz appeals to a wide audience.
Band leader Boris Hunt says they 'love playing in band rotundas'. And with the delightful backdrop of Lithgow's showplace park what better way to spend a balmy evening - like last Friday - than smooth music and a picnic on the lawns.
The column even spotted a few bottles of champers on ice adding to the occasion.
The sessions, from 6 to 8 pm, will continue throughout daylight saving, with five more Fridays in QE Park followed by sessions at Capertee Hall, Lake Wallace at Wang, and Portland's Foundations.
It's a treat for the senses so make the most of the opportunity while the weather allows.
IF the whispers on the street are correct there could be an important announcement soon regarding our emergency services in Lithgow. The way we hear it both Cook Street and Littleton fire stations and maybe even the VRS will be merged into one mega facility in central Lithgow, complete with a significant training centre.. it's no secret that the government is looking to replace the present Cook Street station that is too small for modern equipment so watch this space.
WILL we never learn? Once again a child suffering a horrifying fate left briefly in a car on a hot day. Spot something of this nature and call police urgently. They won't hesitate to smash a window to bring about a rescue and take appropriate action against the unthinking carer. Not just kids either. Illegal to leave dogs in a car or unprotected on the back of a ute, particularly with a steel tray that matches a stove's hot plate.
THE 19th century letter box in Cook Plaza is an important and somewhat unique heritage attraction in Lithgow. Sadly though it's looking rather forlorn at present and could do with a coat of paint, just like half the shops in the CBD.
FULL marks to Lithgow Library for the bright window display put on for Lunar New Year. Looked particularly good at night. It's the sort of thing we could use a lot more of.
