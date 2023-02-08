The Nick Way Memorial Cup returned for its 16th year at Saville Park in Portland over the weekend.
Portland Touch Football Association member Angela Green said it was the biggest cup yet, with teams travelling from near and far to take part.
"We had 27 teams, we had teams come from as far as Kiama.They were actually going to Nationals and wanted a training run," Ms Green said.
"A few of the local teams actually gave them a good run for their money. They ended up winning the day, but it was very tight."
Ms Green said the weekend was a huge success.
"Everyone said they'd be back next year. It was very well run for such a small committee of Volunteers."
Honouring the memory of Nick Way, who passed away from heart complications during a game in 2006, the Touch Football Association have pledged funds raised to a cause close to them.
"With the money we've raised, we are actually going to put a defib in the CBD of Portland, that will be accessible for everyone."
"We believe that if defibs were around when Nick passed away 16 years ago, he would still be with us today.
"We don't want any other family to go through the heartache of losing such a lovely young person."
The Portland Touch Football Association would like to thank everyone for their support.
