Lithgow Mercury

Nick Way Memorial Cup raises funds for a defibrillator in Portland

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:09pm, first published February 8 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 16th annual Nick Way Memorial cup was successful. Picture supplied.

The Nick Way Memorial Cup returned for its 16th year at Saville Park in Portland over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.