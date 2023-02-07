Locals flocked to streets and surrounds of Lithgow in a bid to get their hands on one of 10 Nutella gift boxes that were hidden around landmarks for locals to find.
To celebrate World Nutella Day, Fererro compiled the goodie boxes as well as releasing another 100 of their limited edition 'Lithgow' jars for sale.
The 'Lithgow' jars proved to be in high demand upon their first release as it sold out in days.
"It was like a shark frenzy," Tourism member and Liason officer, Vicki Curry said at the time.
According to Ms Curry, Nutella lovers were just as excited this time. Especially when a child discovered one of the goodie boxes at the information centre.
"It was amazing, especially when the little boy found the second box hidden at the Visitor Centre," Ms Curry said.
"He was exactly like Charlie in the Willy Wonka movie. I nearly cried with happiness at his delight."
Siblings, Jordyn, Sophie & Blair also found one of the gift boxes at Eskbank House.
"Nutella treasure hunt was such a fantastic idea and great for our community. Kids had fun trying to figure out the clues and then when they actually found a box. Super excitement," Mother, Joss Irwin said.
"It's the best day ever" Jordyn, Sophie and Blair said.
Tourism Manager Simon Francis said the day drew a big crowd for keen searchers hoping to get their hands on one of the boxes.
"I drove past the centre on the Sunday morning and there were queues right out the door waiting for the Nutella jar and I can only presume, waiting to get in and search for the boxes," Mr Francis said.
Mr Francis said the day was great publicity and promotion for attractions around Lithgow and the Seven Valleys.
"It was a very successful day. I've heard back from pretty much all the venues [who had boxes hidden] and they said it was great."
Daniel Quack, Factory Manager of Nutella said the company wanted to celebrate World Nutella Day in a special way for Lithgow.
"Lithgow is Nutella's home in Australia, so we want to celebrate World Nutella Day - a day made by fans for fans - right here," He said.
Mr Quack said the Lithgow jars were brought back after proving their popularity last year.
"We brought them back to share our appreciation with the community who make it so special for us to be here."
The Lithgow Mercury has contacted Ferrero for a comment on the future of the Lithgow jars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.