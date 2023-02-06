Lithgow City Council has submitted an application for a special rates variation to the Independent Planning and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART.)
If the application is successful, the overall increase will be 45.7 per cent (including the 3.7 per cent rate peg).
According to the Council, Residents, farming and general businesses will be limited to an increase of 27.per cent (including the 3.7 per cent rate peg).
General Manager, Craig Butler said the Council are acutely aware that some residents do experience financial hardship.
"It was very important to the Council that this be accounted for. For this reason, the Council specifically limited the increase in the residential, farming and business (general) rating categories," Mr Butler said.
"Also, the pensioner rate concession was increased by $50, to $300 per annum, commencing from the 2023/24 financial year."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said submitting the application is a major step towards maintaining the city's roads and other infrastructure.
"I am confident this proposal will make a big and positive difference to this local government area. We need to significantly transform the local economy because mining and power generation will reduce in output over time," Ms Statham said.
Ms Statham said Job security, and the maintenance of community assets were key factors mentioned in the community consultations for the proposed increase.
"A maintenance and renewal backlog has been created because of damage from continuous storms and a lack of available funds," Ms Statham said.
"This legacy cannot be avoided for future generations to pay for. These are the key things that we have heard time and time again from the community during our extensive consultation program."
Lithgow City Council will receive notification of the outcome in May 2023.
