Lithgow City Council submit rate increase to IPART

By Newsroom
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Lithgow City Councillors during an ordinary meeting. Pictured is a screenshot from the Lithgow City Council Youtube channel.

Lithgow City Council has submitted an application for a special rates variation to the Independent Planning and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART.)

