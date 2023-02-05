Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow City Council and Water NSW working on 'widespread' Water discolouration

February 6 2023
Portland resident Helen O'Reilly holds a glass of water that came out of her tap. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

A break in a water main has caused a widespread distribution of dirty water in the region, with Lithgow City Council and Water New South Wales working to empty the system.

