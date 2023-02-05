A break in a water main has caused a widespread distribution of dirty water in the region, with Lithgow City Council and Water New South Wales working to empty the system.
According to Council Executive Manager of Water and Wastewater Matthew Trapp, the break came from Water NSW mains near Sodwalls.
"We are flushing along our lines to try and empty the dirty water from the system, but it seems to be quite widespread at this stage," Mr Trapp said
"Our plumbers have been working to clean the lines over the weekend, however it has been very problematic as the dirty water has entered from the Water NSW lines into the villages.
Mr Trapp said Water NSW and Council are working together to flush the lines of contaminated water.
Residents have taken to social media to share their concerns over the dirty water, with one resident running an X-ray Interferometry on a droplet.
According to the resident, The results indicated the presence of metals such as Silver and tin, with the data being passed to water NSW.
Portland resident, Helen O'Reilly said she noticed the water discolouration when she finished doing her dishes.
"After I did my dishes this morning, I saw there was dirt at the bottom of the sink," Ms O'Reilly said.
At this stage, it is unknown when the water will be restored to usual quality.
