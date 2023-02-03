Work has finished on the upgrade to the carpark at the popular Glow Worm Tunnel visitor precinct in Wollemi National Park.
The tunnel's car park re-opened in December to meet the ever increasing demand from visitors keen to experience the unique glow worm colony in Wollemi National Park on the Newnes Plateau in the Greater Blue Mountains.
The 50,000 visitors who travel to the site each year can enjoy extra parking capacity and new toilet facilities. There are 30 plus spaces with marked bays, instead of about a dozen.
The high humidity and running streams in the former mining tunnel have made it the perfect home for a colony of glow worms and as a result tourists from all over the world are attracted to the Glow Worm Tunnel.
The next stage of the $2.7 million project will see upgrades to walking tracks and the pathway through the tunnel.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Blue Mountains Branch director David Crust said work on the walking tracks and pathway is expected to begin after the Easter school holidays.
"Visitors love to view the thousands of glow worms in the historic railway tunnel but walking inside is difficult as the surface is eroding, very uneven and can be wet and slippery," Mr Crust said.
"This work will create a safe and proper pathway through the tunnel.
NPWS is also improving the existing walking tracks to the tunnel and into the [currently isolated by car] Wolgan Valley.
The work is being funded by the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and will support regional tourism.
The upgrade will see improvements to the surface and drainage of the tunnel walking track and improvements to the trailhead.
Visitors will also be able to learn about the history of the Wolgan Valley Railway - which closed in 1932 - and the tunnel's transformation into a stable home for glow worms - via new signage.
"This is a popular location and the upgraded precinct will offer an improved experience to the many visitors who are attracted by the area's beauty and of course, the spectacular glow worms," Mr Crust said.
The Glow Worm Tunnel Road, which runs through the new Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area to Glow Worm Tunnel, and the Deep Pass Trail, has also been repaired and upgraded so two-wheel drive cars can use these access routes in dry weather.
