How to survive and thrive during high school Advertising Feature

La Salle Academy is a Catholic co-educational secondary school for students in Years 7 to 12 and has a long and proud history. Picture Supplied

Most people fall into two camps - those who remember high school as the best years of their life, and those who'd be happy to lock up memories from that era and throw away the key.

Many variables constitute what makes a positive school experience, or otherwise, for tweens and teenagers. While never professing to be an expert (most days are spent fumbling through with other parents and caregivers), there are certain tips I'd share wherever you are in the journey.

Balance school with sports, casual job

According to Rowan Kunz, founder of Art of Smart Education, having a casual job while studying Year 12 arms students with experience, independence, an outlet from school, and looks great on that shiny new resume. Meanwhile, sport - particularly the team variety - has fitness benefits while providing a social outlet where kids can mingle away from school.

Encourage a supportive social network

Your child's life is often deeply intertwined with their friends - they're not just gaming or hanging out on the weekend, but sitting next to each other in a classroom and sometimes comparing notes and results in shared subjects. A healthy dose of competition can spur mates to strive for more, so foster these pivotal friendships.

Flexibility, coupled with a loose plan

According to the researchers at McCrindle, the average school leaver could have 18 jobs across six careers during their working life. Reassure them it doesn't matter if they don't go into the latter years with a clear goal (besides, 'pathways' is the modern buzzword for those contemplating tertiary education) and to instead focus on subjects they most enjoy.

Communicate openly and regularly with teachers

Especially those gems who could potentially act as mentors as your child navigates the final two years.

Keep on top of admin

While definitely more hands-off than primary school, subject selection deadlines, booklist orders, sports carnivals and excursions still crop up - often when least expected. Make sure you read weekly newsletters, follow the school on social media and check in with your kids, noting any key dates in your diary or family calendar.

Listen to the experts

Australian parenting gurus such as Maggie Dent and Steve Biddulph have wonderful advice for parents on all aspects of raising children, including school. Listen to insights and share links with friends, especially those you think might be struggling. Take advantage of any guest speakers presented by the school throughout the year. And remember to eat well and practice good sleep habits.



La Salle Academy



LA SALLE Academy is a Catholic co-educational secondary school for students in Years 7 to 12. Originally established in 1953 by the De La Salle brothers, La Salle Academy has a proud tradition as a school of excellence in the Lithgow area.

The school places a high level of focus on social justice and the students themselves regularly initiate activities to raise awareness or funds to support those less fortunate.

Students are encouraged to achieve to their full potential by effort, persistence and application to their studies.

A wide variety of subject choices and extra-curricular activities are offered to students, which cater for the interests and skill development of all students.