The Saint: Water issue rings alarm bells

THINGS appear to be gaining pace with the planning for the nation's longest highway tunnel - from Blackheath the Little Hartley - after earlier indications that the changing of the guard in Canberra had pulled the Feds' share of funding.
Information sessions are now under way - including reading matter at Lithgow Library and a meeting at Hartley - but there's one part of the equation already made public that has us intrigued.
Burrowing through the mountain in this fashion requires an awful lot of water for dust suppression, and later for fire control in the tunnels.
And the plan is for a 14 kilometre water pipeline from Lithgow. So where exactly will the water be drawn?
We're not that flush with oodles of water to spare and hopefully they're not planning yet another drain on Lake Lyell.
In the immortal words of Pauline, please explain!
We also notice a couple of Councillors seeking an 11th hour change in direction to divert Hartley highway funding to flood relief.
Could be more than a little late for that.
AND another 'please explain'. We could be missing something here but how do they re-charge battery farms after they sputter out after a few hours? We're getting two such renewables at Wang and maybe another at Mt Piper but it's hard to get a definitive answer. The column was told they'll be re-charged at night when demand is low. OK, so it won't be solar panels, right? And if the wind doesn't blow that only leaves the old faithful and ever reliable coal generators. Or perhaps pumped hydro if we're not back in drought. Please tell.
WITH all the kerfuffle, grievances and posturing swarming around Australia Day there's probably only one solution that no one could take offence with; forget the first lot of Pom migrants in 1788 and change Oz Day to May 19, birthday of Dame Nellie Melba, our most famous export of the 19th Century. Surely that's benign enough. Then again, could upset John Farnham. On the subject of Oz Day kerfuffle the campaign against the Lake Lyell pumped hydro scheme moved up a notch with a protest demo at the lake yesterday, complete with Oz Day barbie.
COUNCIL needs to act quickly and ban electric scooters from footpaths in Main Street. There are not many yet but enough to pose a real and present danger to life and limb. Council some years ago banned skateboards from the CBD because of the risk - and actual injuries - to shoppers. These things might be fun but they're a menace that needs to be addressed with some urgency.
