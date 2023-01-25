The Saint: Water issue rings alarm bells

AND another 'please explain'. We could be missing something here but how do they re-charge battery farms after they sputter out after a few hours? We're getting two such renewables at Wang and maybe another at Mt Piper but it's hard to get a definitive answer. The column was told they'll be re-charged at night when demand is low. OK, so it won't be solar panels, right? And if the wind doesn't blow that only leaves the old faithful and ever reliable coal generators. Or perhaps pumped hydro if we're not back in drought. Please tell.

