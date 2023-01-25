Part of Bells Line of Road closed in both directions after truck fire

A SECTION of Bells Line of Road is closed in both directions and motorists are being asked to use the Great Western Highway instead.
An alert from the Transport Management Centre at 3.30pm on Wednesday (January 25) said Bells Line was closed at Kurrajong Hills, between Kurrajong Heights and Kurmond, due to a truck fire near Weena Road.
Live Traffic, meanwhile, was saying at 4.30pm that emergency services, Transport for NSW, a heavy vehicle tow truck and crane are all attending the incident and motorists are asked to avoid the area and consider using the Great Western Highway and Darling Causeway as an alternative route.
The problems on Bells Line this afternoon come after the Federal Government recently announced $100 million for safety improvements on the road, including new overtaking lanes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.