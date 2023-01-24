Lithgow Mercury

Keelan Bresac returns to Workies Wolves

Keelan Bresac will make a return to the Workies this year. Picture supplied by Workies Wolves.

The Workies Wolves have announced the return of homegrown player, Keelan Bresac.

