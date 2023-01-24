The Workies Wolves have announced the return of homegrown player, Keelan Bresac.
Bresac signed back up with the club following a stint with the Bathurst Panthers, where he was named best and fairest player in premier league for 2021.
President of the Workies, Eric Mahony said the Wolves are excited to welcome him back to the club where he started his journey.
"Keelan played all his junior football in Lithgow. He is someone who's played in the Western Division," Mr Mahony said.
"He's played at a consistently high level, during his football career in both junior and seniors."
"We're very much looking forward to having him part of the team.
According to Mr Mahony, Bresac is committed to his club as both a player and member.
"The thing Keelan brings, He's someone who works for the club off the field as well as a positive influence around the club," Mr Mahony said.
Bresac's history with the Wolves has created a solid foundation between him and the club, according to Mr Mahony.
"Having known him as a kid growing up playing rugby league, The club has a long term relationship with him," Mr Mahony said
"I'm very pleased to have him on board."
The Mercury have contacted Mr Bresac for comment
