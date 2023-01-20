THAT Council: Submit a Special Rate Variation application (by 3 February) under Section 508(2) of the NSW Local Government Act for a permanent Special Rate Variation (SRV) 45.7% increase (including 3.7% rate peg) in 2023/24 for the primary purposes (based on IPART categories) of: a. Improving financial sustainability; Ordinary Meeting of Council 23 January 2023 Page 40 of 55 b. Maintaining existing services; and c. Reducing infrastructure backlogs for asset maintenance and renewals.

Reaffirm its commitment to limiting any increase in the residential, farming and business (general) rating categories to 27.7% (including the 3.7% rate peg) with the balance of the SRV funds required to be levied against the business power generation sub-category, mining category and a new quarrying business sub-category or sub-categories.