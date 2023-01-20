The first ordinary meeting for council in 2023 is coming up, and there a few items on the agenda that will be the centre of debate.
There is no doubt a lot has been happening in the region. We've had flooding, damage from extreme weather, strain on health systems and finances.
The Lithgow Mercury have compiled the most important issues that council will be talking about on Monday night.
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman and Councillor Stephen Lesslie are calling on the NSW government to abandon the highway upgrade at Hartley and reallocate the funds to flood relief.
The agenda states the funds of an estimated $2,500 million could have better use assisting councils who continue to struggle with unprecidented weather.
"Both Council's road recovery and the upgrade of state transport infrastructure are of significant importance to our region," The managers comment stated.
"Council's position to date has resulted in advocacy for balanced, sustainable and responsive investment for these disaster-caused projects."
The recommendation council will be voting on:
THAT the money to be allocated, on a needs basis, to Councils in the Central West, including Lithgow City Council, for flood damaged repair to roads, drains, levy banks and Council owned buildings and assets.
News on the potential closure of Lithgow Community Private (LCP) caused great concern in the community last year. The board of the hospital stated that COVID-19 has a significant impact on it's business model and it was unsustainable to maintain.
Since then, the board have been in negotiations to create a new model to continue servicing the region.
According to the agenda, LCP have requested funding from the NSW government to reimburse losses from the pandemic and replace an essential lung function machine that has reached the end of its service life.
The agenda states that at this stage, the request hasn't been accepted.
"In the absence of an appropriate arrangement between the parties, some risk remains that the Lithgow community could suffer a loss or reduction of the specialist medical services provided by Lithgow Community private," The agenda states.
"Lithgow is not a local government area that can endure any reduction in medical services. On this basis, it is recommended that the Council continue to advocate for a long term and viable working arrangement that will ensure the continuing operation of LCP."
The recommendation Council will be voting on:
THAT Council continue to advocate to the NSW Government for a secure, long term and viable working arrangement for Lithgow Community Private with the Nepean Blue Mts Local Health District.
As the access situation in Wolgan valley continues, the council continue to work on both temporary and permanent access to Wolgan.
The agenda states that the Donkey steps road is likely to be opened for residential access in early February.
The existing Wolgan Road isn't a long-term option, according to the agenda.
"Since construction of the Donkey Steps commenced, Council's geotechnical consultants have found that the nature of the Wolgan Road, which is built upon highly erodible material and subject to ongoing deterioration, makes it incredibly costly to repair with only short-medium term stability," The agenda states.
"Any attempt to maintain long term access would also come at a significant yearly cost. This is not a sustainable solution."
According to the agenda, Council have engaged with WSP Golder for ongoing geotechnical advice. Council have also engaged with Public Works Advisory for ongoing project management of the Donkey Steps detour route and repairs or contruction for a permanent Wolgan road.
The recommendation Council will be voting on:
In the November 2022 meeting, Council voted to approve a significant rate rise for the LGA with the hopes of balancing a decades long budget deficit.
The decision was made after a vigorous community consultation process.
At the next meeting, Council will be voting to submit the application for the variation to IPART.
"It is recommended that the 45.7% increase (including 3.7% rate peg) option, which Council took to the community for consultation, be adopted for the purpose of the application," The agenda stated.
According to the agenda, Council commissioned specialist advisors to undertake a 'capacity to pay' study.
The report will look at demographics and circumstances of residents.
"This provides an objective and independent assessment. Similar detailed studies have assisted other NSW Councils with successful SRV applications," the agenda states.
Recommendations Council will be voting on:
