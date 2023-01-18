AND the Gold Logie for the first pollie and media beat up of the year goes to (drum roll) the hoo haa over Dom's ill advised choice of fancy dress for his 21st birthday many years gone by - a fashion trend famously copied years later by a Royal Family member not known for sensible choices. Thousands of over enthusiastic boys and stage comedians have done the same thing over the years. As mea culpas go Dom's shame faced confessions were a bit over the top but loved by the media on something that for many people would rate 1/10 on the relevance scale. To their credit Labor's leaders recognise the beat up for what it is and stayed away from the pile on. (As of recent times displaying the swastika is illegal in NSW).

