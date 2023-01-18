THE most important development in Lithgow health in years, the MRI at Lithgow Hospital, failed to receive the fanfare it deserved in a soft opening to no doubt be rectified at the March election. But who's arguing?
The Magnetic Resonance Imaging game changer puts Lithgow ahead of many bigger centres in regional health and with the Feds limiting allocations to just a few a year Andrew Gee and Paul Toole deserve plaudits for reaching the end game after a great deal of lobbying in high places.
So too does Lithgow Council who, according to former Mayor Ray Thompson, had to battle bureaucrats who wanted the licence to go to Katoomba.
In all of this one must not overlook the vital part played throughout the campaign by Sinaan Nagaratnam, a principal of the prestigious Alfred Imaging that has for years brought state of the art radiography to Lithgow with their hospital contract.
Sinaan spearheaded a campaign by other medical professionals in a long, high profile campaign supported by the Lithgow Mercury and Council that brought about life saving bragging rights for our city and district.
AND the Gold Logie for the first pollie and media beat up of the year goes to (drum roll) the hoo haa over Dom's ill advised choice of fancy dress for his 21st birthday many years gone by - a fashion trend famously copied years later by a Royal Family member not known for sensible choices. Thousands of over enthusiastic boys and stage comedians have done the same thing over the years. As mea culpas go Dom's shame faced confessions were a bit over the top but loved by the media on something that for many people would rate 1/10 on the relevance scale. To their credit Labor's leaders recognise the beat up for what it is and stayed away from the pile on. (As of recent times displaying the swastika is illegal in NSW).
IT'S a sad week for Lithgow foodies with the announcement that the famed Allan's Cakes will not return after the holiday break. It had nothing to do with poor trading conditions. Far from it. The owners have wanted to retire for some time and for more than a year have failed to secure a second pastrycook. The busy Main Street shop for decades has been a 'must do' destination for visitors in the know with its reputation for some of the region's most tempting cakes and pies, all to the fabled recipes of the late Bill Allan. A loss to Lithgow that will be difficult to replace.
SO Labor wants to ban those seductive VIP Lounge signs on clubs and pubs. They're just there to make the pokie players feel important while pouring their hard earned down the gurgler. Labor might be happy with something more realistic like Pokie Pit?
