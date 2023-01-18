Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The saint: New era in specialised health care

Updated January 20 2023 - 12:58pm, first published January 19 2023 - 10:25am
Latest in Council's welcome mural program is a nice piece of work on Lithgow Library. Now how about both sides of Cook Plaza?

THE most important development in Lithgow health in years, the MRI at Lithgow Hospital, failed to receive the fanfare it deserved in a soft opening to no doubt be rectified at the March election. But who's arguing?

