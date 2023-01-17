IT was a big success last year and now the Tarana Twilight Markets are ready to return.
Tarana Community Farmers' Market Committee president Annie Cook says a large crowd made the most of the late summer evening last January and "it was the biggest and best market" the organisers had seen.
The event will be back this Sunday, January 22 from 5pm at the village between Bathurst and Lithgow and those attending are encouraged to have a stroll around and then settle in with a picnic dinner to enjoy some live music.
"There'll be lots of great food on offer, and the markets are licensed on the night, so it will be possible to buy a glass of wine, or a beer, to enjoy with the picnic," Ms Cook said.
"The ever-popular Bathurst gin could be a good choice too. That might encourage some to jump up and dance to the fabulous music.
The markets are held at the village's RFS grounds on the fourth Sunday of each month.
"There will be tables and chairs, as always, under the market tents, but bring along your own chairs or a rug to make sure you'll be comfortable," Ms Cook said.
"Always a great market, it is an especially good way to spend a summer evening."
