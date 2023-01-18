Residents of Clarence, Bell and Dargan have welcomed the announcement of funding for a new community hall by the state government.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced $411,961 will be allocated to the project as part of the NSW government's 'Resources for Regions' program.
President, Association of Bell Clarence Dargan, Kat Boehringer (ABCD Inc.) said the project will have a significant impact on the community as it continues to recover from the devastating Gospers Mountain bushfire in 2019.
"We are thrilled at the announcement of a funding boost for the hall, which will enable us to complete the build, including the internal fit out. This will give our villages a space large enough to hold group gatherings," Ms Boehringer said.
"This project is a great example of how communities, local and state government and service organisations such as Rotary - who also contributed funding to the hall - can work together in partnership to build stronger, connected communities who are better able to recover from disasters."
According to Ms Boehringer, rebuilding the hall has been a high priority for residents as it will play an important role in bringing the communities together.
"Our communities of Bell, Clarence, and Dargan are still recovering from the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires," Ms Boehringer said.
"Rebuilding our hall has been a long-held dream of so many members of our community and it has come up as a priority in our community consultations since the fires."
Mr Toole said support from the NSW government will bring the community hall a step closer to reality.
"This area was one of the worst hit by the bushfires of 2019 and recovery is ongoing," Mr Toole said.
"The new community hall is another step towards residents building a community facility that will be used as a meeting place and a place to come together."
ABCD Inc. are continuing to raise funds the interior and furnishings of the facility, by selling pavers.
According to Ms Boehringer, the pavers offer a unique opportunity for community members to contribute to the new hall.
"Our paver fundraiser is a way for the community to be part of their new hall, literally," Ms Boehringer said.
"It is an opportunity to support the hall by having your name or business engraved on a paver that will form part of the landscaping around the hall."
Pavers can be purchased on the ABCD Inc. website or contact ABCDhistory@gmail.com
