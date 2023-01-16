Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Lithgow's Lavish Brew aims for inclusion and value for money meals

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Cook/Manager Isaac and Manager Georgia Vanstone. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Lavish Brew has opened its doors in the Lithgow Valley Plaza, with hopes of offering cheap, quality food in a convenient location.

Reidun Berntsen

