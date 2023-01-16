Lavish Brew has opened its doors in the Lithgow Valley Plaza, with hopes of offering cheap, quality food in a convenient location.
Manager, Georgia Vanstone said the owner of the cafe wanted to expand their horizons and tap into a new market in Lithgow.
"She's very business oriented. Despite being from Vietnam, she actually knows a lot about Australian cuisine," Ms Vanstone said.
"A lot of people here say that most of the shops in Lithgow don't have Australian food. So she wanted to create a place that can offer those foods."
Residents have taken to social media to comment on the value for money food offered at Lavish Brew.
"A cinnamon scroll and a dark roast coffee was really good for an economical $10 and you are sitting in a nice place with good service," resident, Tom Strasser posted in a community group.
Ms Vanstone said the staff at Lavish Brew strive to cater for everybody, despite dietary requirements.
"We're in the process of trying to get vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian and other options so that everybody is included," she said.
"We want to make sure that this is a really inclusive place for everybody. No matter their race, religion, or dietary beliefs."
Ms Vanstone said The ambience of Lavish brew should bring comfort to weary shoppers, those on work coffee runs and those in need of a catch up with friends.
"it's very serene. It's a good place to catch up with friends family, and you can even bring the kids in. We're actually in the process of getting a kids corner," Ms Vanstone said.
"We've got colouring sheets that we're going to be giving out, we've got crayons and all that kind of stuff."
Ms Vanstone said in order to cater for everyone, some of the store decor has been adjusted to ensure all customers are comfortable.
"Our lights that we've brought, we only ever have them on the straight. No flash, because people might have epilepsy or those kinds of things," Ms Vanstone said.
"We just want to make sure that it's a place that anybody can come in and feel safe and relaxed in the convenience of where it's located."
As Lavish Brew remains in its soft opening stage, Ms Vanstone said the business has big goals it hopes to reach.
"Our main goal is for this cafe to be the number one cafe. Eventually, we're going to extend the cafe and move to a bigger place," Ms Vanstone said.
