The Lithgow region is set to receive a $2 million dollar economical boost to assist with employment security for residents.
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham announced the funding to the Lithgow Mercury on Tuesday, January 17.
"Council has negotiated with Shell and Greenspot for a $2 million contribution for economic development and growth," Ms Statham said.
"I am absolutely delighted to be able to officially announce the contribution which has been made, which will enable us to go ahead and look further into the future with job security."
According to Ms Statham, Council be working with Western Sydney University and other experts to determine the capacity and use of the funding.
"It will be helping people skill up and we're even talking about doing engineering training through schooling," Ms Statham said.
"It's going to be a great boost to our economy to have that funding to come in to help with our transitioning away from what we've been used to into something that will take its place.
Ms Statham said council is grateful to Greenspot and Shell energy for their hard work in moving the region into a renewable space.
"I think every major city in Australia would love to have a company like Shell invest in their city. Obviously they've done their homework to see what the potential is and the opportunity is on our doorstep," Ms Statham said.
"I believe personally as the Mayor, that we are already in the first stages of transition with many changes in the local government area in the coming years towards renewables,"
"Doing nothing is not an option. We have to realise that changes are on the way, and one of the major changes is Greensport partnering with Shell energy on the battery at the old Wallerawang power station,"
Approval for the 500MW/1,000MWh grid scale battery was announced by the NSW planning department in August last year, signalling the beginning of Lithgow's future at the forefront of renewable energy.
At the time of approval, NSW planning department said the project will result in the creation of up to 100 construction jobs and five ongoing operational jobs.
"We see this funding as a vital part of a successful relationship because the battery itself, once completed will not give a lot of work placement opportunity," Ms Statham said.
"There will be some people employed there, but not like in the coal mines. So we believe that we need a contribution to our local government area that will benefit in the future with economic development."
On January 10, Greenspot announced that Shell Energy would be partnering with them as tenants to run the big battery.
Shells role in the project would be the grid connection process.
If investment is finalised, Shell will also be planning to build, own and operate the battery on Greenspot land.
Shell Energy Chief Executive Officer Greg Joiner said he is looking forward to partnering with Greenspot and playing a role in future of energy in NSW.
"Battery energy storage has a vital role to play in the energy transition by supporting renewable generation and contributing to improved reliability for the grid and consumers," Mr Joiner said.
"Shell Energy is proud to take an important step forward in NSW's energy future, particularly in helping regional communities such as Lithgow continue to play a role when energy is increasingly decarbonised."
CEO of Greenspot, Brett Hawkins said the Lithgow region has a rich history in powering NSW, but forward thinking is crucial.
"The greater Lithgow region has contributed to powering NSW for nearly 70 years," said Mr Hawkins.
As the economy de-carbonises, and new energy technologies are adopted, it is critically important that strategies are implemented to attract a range of new businesses to areas like Lithgow which have traditionally relied heavily on coal-based industry."
"Shell is building a significant renewable energy portfolio in Australia and we look forward to working with Shell on Wallerawang 9 to make this a success for the Greenspot precinct and the Lithgow region more broadly,"
