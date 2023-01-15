Lithgow's Australia day event is set to feature some of the region's most talented performers, according to Mayor Maree Statham.
Ms Statham said the event has been rejuvenated to attract more people to attend and support the event.
"It's also wonderful opportunity to promote local talent. We've got so many wonderful talented people here," " Ms Statham said.
"It's nice to be able to showcase them in front of people that live in their own town."
According to Ms Statham, the Lithgow event will be starting half an hour later than usual to provide the opportunity to visit other areas in the region.
"It's going to start at 9am so it gives people a chance to attend Wallerawang and Portland's events, which is important," Ms Statham said.
Once the official ceremony has concluded, the entertainment will be provided by local talents including family band Hollowpoint.
Singers, Jenny and Mary will also perform on the day.
"There will be entertainment by the local people that won prizes at the very big talent quest that was in Lithgow late last year," Ms Statham said.
"I think it will be a lovely day."
According to Ms Statham, the entertainers are looking forward to performing for their community.
"Hollowpoint, Jenny and Mary are all excited to have the opportunity to be showcased as talent in our local government area,"
You can keep up to date with what is happening in the Lithgow area by visiting our never ending 'What's on' guide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.