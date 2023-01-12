Peter Hall and Don Lovett combined to perfection to blast the other teams off the park in Saturday's Lithgow Golf Club's two ball multiplier stableford.
(Jan 7).Scoring among the top teams was excellent thanks to a bit more run on the fairways but the closest anyone got to the winners was 10 points by the runners up.
Don Lovett (16) was in hot form and was the dominant player in the win with a personal score of 44 points.
His partner Peter Hall (8) did his part with a solid 36 points with the pair combining for 91 points.In the unlucky runners up team, Dennis Wallace (10) was also in good form scoring 40 personal points while Steve Hall (scratch) finished with 36 points to amass their score of 81 points - a score that would usually win this event.
Those to win vouchers were Max McCann, Ken Mitchell, Andrew Burton, Anthony Boza, Steve Mays, Rod Clarke, Carlos Garibotto, Geoff Thompson, Paul Stewart, Brian Judge, Michael Saville, Les Goldspink, Graeme Osborne, Pat Wall, Dave Titcume, Kobe Hunter, Michael Hunter, Brian Bourke and Graeme Dean. Vouchers cut out on 69 points.
Wednesday nine hole competition (January 4):Winner was Tom Jennings on 21 points.Runner up was Rob George (who scored a hole in one on the second) on 20 points and in third place was Paul Bosman on 19 points.Vouchers went to Phil Turner, Max Nightingale, Daniel Bosman, Ross King and Tony Potts.Nearest to the pins were Tony Potts and Kev Hughes.
