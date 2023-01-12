Wednesday nine hole competition (January 4):Winner was Tom Jennings on 21 points.Runner up was Rob George (who scored a hole in one on the second) on 20 points and in third place was Paul Bosman on 19 points.Vouchers went to Phil Turner, Max Nightingale, Daniel Bosman, Ross King and Tony Potts.Nearest to the pins were Tony Potts and Kev Hughes.

