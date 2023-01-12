Lithgow Mercury

Hall and Lovett blast other teams in Lithgow golf

By Jeff Geddes
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:22pm, first published January 12 2023 - 11:31am
Peter Hall.

Peter Hall and Don Lovett combined to perfection to blast the other teams off the park in Saturday's Lithgow Golf Club's two ball multiplier stableford.

