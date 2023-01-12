The Saint: Festivities remain a lingering memory

SEEMS the heady days of festive revelry are a thing of the past in many towns and cities.
As has been the strange development of the past few years there was little sign of celebration in Lithgow on Christmas Eve or New Years Eve, even quieter than a routine Saturday night.
On Christmas Eve the hottest ticket in town seemed to be the late night Mass at St Pat's.
Then, 9 pm on New Years Eve and the only movement in the Lithgow CBD - apart from only two pubs bravely open - came from two people strolling near the Post Office and a cat crossing Main Street near the Commercial Hotel.
Doesn't seem that long ago that five pubs and two clubs were packed and cops closed the street to protect revellers from careless ways.
Different story at Wang where hundreds turned out for free family entertainment and New Year fireworks provided at the lake by a hard working group of civic minded locals and their generous sponsors.
(You could always stay home and be lulled to sleep by the usual bland ABC TV open air concert at Sydney Harbour).
Plenty of tourists around town looking for a coffee and cake over the break but as usual in our 'tourist town' on the two busiest public holidays only Elliekats Cafe providing a service in the CBD and unable to cope with demand .
Once again this highlighted the need for more prominent signage indicating the options of the Workies and Club Lithgow to hold starvation at bay.
A couple of days into the New Year and a further setback when a violent three hour storm brought hail that blocked gutters, flooding the Workies bistro and forcing a two day closure and creating significant leakage in at least two supermarkets.
Roads less travelled
MONTHS down the track and the Hartley Valley Road at Doctors Gap remains the road less travelled. Land slips following record rain a year ago is blamed for the closure but just what plans are in hand to restore the popular route remain a mystery.
It's not the only access problem that council is grappling with. The repeated closure of the always precarious Wolgan Gap is a huge issue, not only for valley residents but for the operations and staff of the Emirates One and Only luxury resort.
An emergency alternative route is so dodgy that users are required to take a 4WD survival course before attempting it.
The things we see
The scene: Maccas packed to the walls with hungry visitors seeking a seat.
A larger table is vacated. Swarming onto the prize, a group of people about to happily munch their way through buckets of fast food- From KFC! Some countries do have ém.
