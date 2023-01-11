ADVENTURE PARK VANDALISED
This week, significant damage was caused to Lithgow's Adventure Playground. As a result of vandalism, 16 established trees have been completely destroyed, with damage also sustained to the new Exeloo toilet block.
"I was so disappointed to hear of this vandalism," said Lithgow City Council's Mayor, Councillor Maree Statham. "We have just had a conversation with the community about the costs of running a city of over 4,000 square kilometres. Vandalism just adds to this challenge, and our community suffers as a result."
"This has required Council to remove 12 Casuarinas and 4 Eucalypts that have been hacked with an axe," continued Mayor Statham. "This is one of our finest community facilities; one which the Council, its staff and this community are rightfully very proud of and work so hard to maintain. To barricade the area and restrict access while the area is made safe is just devastating."
"As with all unplanned works, this comes at a cost. However, this isn't covered by insurance or disaster recovery. Being the result of an act of malice and idiocy, we as a community bear this cost, which ultimately means that planned work elsewhere must be postponed."
"CCTV footage has been turned over to the Police," finished Mayor Statham. "It is my hope that the individuals responsible are identified and held responsible for their shameful behaviour."
