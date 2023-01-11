AS a kid he slept in a car in the pits at Mount Panorama, but now Grant Denyer is one of those drivers he once aspired to be.
This February the Bathurst driver will again take on some of the best GT drivers from across the globe in the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Denyer has been confirmed as part of the Wall Racing driver line-up, meaning he'll be racing a Lamborghini Huracan EVO in the endurance race.
He'll join car owner Adrian Deitz, team boss David Wall and Tony D'Alberto.
He can't wait.
"This was the first major race I attended as a kid. We even slept in our Toyota Corolla in the pits," Denyer said.
"So this place means the world to me. It's where I decided I wanted to be a racing driver.
"I live in Bathurst, I've finished second in this race before and doing almost 300 km/hr around here in Adrian's Lambo is one of life's greatest ever experiences."
Denyer made his debut in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2007 back when it was for production cars.
He placed third in class that year.
Since the race has transitioned to be a highlight of the international GT circuit, Denyer has continued to drive.
Last year he was part of the Wall Racing line-up which placed fifth outright, remaining in contention for a podium place right up to the last hour of the race.
The red and white Huracan has undergone an extensive freshen up over the off-season, and the Wall Racing team and its drivers will undergo a final shakedown test at Phillip Island in the lead-up to the event.
Wall Racing will also have the support of a Lamborghini senior engineer, who is set to fly directly from the Daytona 24 Hour to Bathurst to complement the team's Mount Panorama efforts.
"I don't feel we have ever been better prepared for a Bathurst 12 Hour," Wall said.
"The Huracan EVO is ready to go, and a short test beforehand will get the team and drivers ready for another big event.
Deitz said retaining the same driver line-up for the 2022 event was an easy decision to make, saying: "If it isn't broken, there's no need to fix it".
"Tony has been a huge asset to my racing, and the way he conducted himself to win the TCR title last year was phenomenal. He didn't have the fastest car, but did exactly what he needed to do to win the series, and that's the reason we want him in the car.
"David's credentials speak for themselves, and he works extremely well with Tony. Their technical feedback complements each other, there's no egos there, and you know they get the job done.
"And Grant was such a terrific addition to the team last year. He is a terrific racing driver, who just happens to be an awesome media talent. He hadn't driven a GT car in five years, and last year, he just got up there and did a great job - no fuss or fan-fare."
The Bathurst 12 Hour runs from February 3-5.
