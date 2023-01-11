Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

The Lolly Bug is on track to reopening a year after devastating fire

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 8:00pm
Construction of the new lolly bug store is well underway. Picture from the Lolly Bug Facebook page.

It has been 12 months since local beloved lolly store, "The Lolly Bug' burnt down. In that time, the community has watched on with support for the business as it rebuilds.

Journalist

Local News

