2022 was a challenging time for the region. Landslips closed roads and isolated communities, homes and businesses were damaged and a major gas outage saw thousands struggling to cook or shower.
Following a difficult year, The Lithgow Mercury spoke with Mayor, Maree Statham to see what the community can look forward to, as well as prepare for any upcoming challenges that may arise.
What are you most looking forward to in 2023?
No gas outages, no flooding, no fires. Progress, prosperity, development and industry. Absolutely, that's what we're looking for.
What are some positives the region can look forward to this year?
I think the region can look forward to hopefully, without too much concern, we need to realize that we have to transition into a different economy.
We all don't like change, but we have to go with what's going to be occurring. We need to think about ways to diversify. Whether it's tourism, industry, or investment.
Renewables are moving at a great rate at the moment, and we don't want to get left behind. We have to be a council that has a vision to look forward to the future. The council have to be open minded to change.
There's a lot of things going on behind the scenes. We've got quite a few irons in the fire at the moment that people don't see.
What is councils main focuses for the year?
At this point in time, it's very difficult to say as it will evolve. By May, we will see if we we're eligible to the land rate rise, that will allow a lot of change if in fact that is accepted. We don't know that.
What I do know is that we don't need another seven declarations of disaster. It's been a horrific year. Between that and the gas outages and landslides in Wolgan and other roads in our area and Lithgow Private Hospital. We hope all those things will dissipate and then we'll move forward aswell.
But I think, we have to think positive. We have to realise as councillors, we have to be innovative, accept change, and almost be a bit creative in the way we start to think about things.
What challenges do you anticipate for the region this year?
Without doubt, we have to upskill some workforce. I went right around the LGA over the last two weeks. And I looked at the amount of subdivisions that have already been accepted.
Where are all the people coming from that will be able to gyprock and submit render, plumbers, builders?
So my biggest concern is that you don't want to take three years to build a house. I think we should be getting in contact with the TAFE through both our state and federal members and starting to work out how can we upskill people.
I think we need to get something happening at TAFE as soon as possible.
What opportunities are on offer for residents who wish to give back to their community?
There's a number of committees that have had people either moved away, or for some reason or other are no longer able to be on the committee.
There's always room to be community minded. Come and do a little bit of volunteering, we'd very much appreciate that.
What are your goals as Mayor for 2023?
I do believe that our city is going to face great change if it's going to survive. Part of that change, I believe will be occurring in a very short time. There's some embargoed, behind the scenes things that are occurring.
I think the main thing I'd like to see is a council that, while a difference of opinion never worries me, I need councillors to kick the ball the same way that has a vision for growth. Growth brings industry and development, and that brings prosperity.
We can't keep saying no, we've got to be an open council to say yes, we can do it. How can we help? We have to be a progressive Council, if you're not a progressive Council, we're going to get left behind. .
I have some visions of my own, to do with a highway project. We're going to start very soon. We'll working on the Great Western highway, between the Donnybrook and the information centre.
All the old dead shrubs going and some wonderful new statues with fairy lights in them, which will be overseered by an amazing man that's got a position at the jail. He worked in some of the castles in London. That's my aim for this year if at all possible.
