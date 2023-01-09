Aaron Richards struggled with finding and retaining employment for the majority of his adult life, but then an opportunity came along that changed everything for him.
After a long period of uncertainty, Mr Richards was offered a position at a local timber mill.
"That's not how it's always been. In fact, there have been many times when I couldn't hold down employment," Mr Richards said.
"I'm so grateful to have a job that I enjoy doing. It's given me a purpose again."
Prior gaining his job, Mr Richards suffered with severe anxiety about employment uncertainty and making ends meet.
"I felt pretty crappy, but once you get into employment it is much better," Mr Richards said.
According to Mr Richards, he found that having a disability affected his journey into stable employment.
"The anxiety made going out and doing it a bit harder," he said.
Despite his struggles, Mr Richards is moving forward with a better sense of well-being and career goals.
"It's [the job] going well, I'm loving it. I'm still casual, but hoping to become permanent soon and eventually move up the ladder," he said.
Mr Richards said he has a new sense of stability and is finding that he is able to make ends meet now.
"No more living off $700 a fortnight, I'm actually making money," he said.
"It's made me more cheerful, and loving it."
