Lithgow Mercury
Meet the Locals

Aaron Richards finds stable employment after years of uncertainty

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:09pm, first published January 9 2023 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Richards wearing his work outfit as he prepares for the daily grind. Picture supplied.

Aaron Richards struggled with finding and retaining employment for the majority of his adult life, but then an opportunity came along that changed everything for him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.