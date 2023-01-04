Lithgow Mercury

Blue Mountains rail passenger services to recommence on January 21


By Damien Madigan
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:42am
The Blue Mountains rail line will reopen to passengers on January 21 following a major freight train derailment in December.

